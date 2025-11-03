Enforcement Directorate seeks fresh documents from actor Krishna in cocaine case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again sought documents from actor Krishna in connection with a cocaine peddling case in which he and actor Srikanth were arrested by the Greater Chennai City Police.

The agency said the earlier documents submitted by Krishna lacked clarity. The ED is also probing allegations of illegal money transfers related to the case, according to Thanthi TV.

The two actors, along with several others, were arrested by the police and later obtained conditional bail from the Madras High Court in July this year. The police had also arrested former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, who allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth and others.