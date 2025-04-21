En Vanmathiye, a melody from Sundar C's Gangers unveiled

Begin typing your search...

    Set against a heist backdrop, Gangers is a comedy-entertainer, and Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 April 2025 8:12 PM IST
    En Vanmathiye, a melody from Sundar Cs Gangers unveiled
    New poster from the film 

    CHENNAI: Known for a few iconic humour scenes in Thalai Nagaram (2006) and Nagaram Marupakkam (2010), filmmaker-actor Sundar C and Vadivelu joined hands for Gangers after 15 years. The second single from the film, En Vanmathiye was released on Monday. A melody track, the video features Sundar C alongside Vani Bhojan.

    Set against a heist backdrop, Gangers is a comedy-entertainer, and Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead. Vadivelu has been a part of Rendu, Winner, London, and many films directed by Sundar C. AC Shanmugam, ACS Arunkumar, and Kushboo Sundar are producing the project, and C Sathya is composing the tunes.

    E Krishnasamy is behind the camera, while Praveen Antony is in charge of cuts. Gangers will hit the screens on April 24.

    Sundar CGangersVadiveluVani Bhojan
    DTNEXT Bureau

