En Vanmathiye, a melody from Sundar C's Gangers unveiled

CHENNAI: Known for a few iconic humour scenes in Thalai Nagaram (2006) and Nagaram Marupakkam (2010), filmmaker-actor Sundar C and Vadivelu joined hands for Gangers after 15 years. The second single from the film, En Vanmathiye was released on Monday. A melody track, the video features Sundar C alongside Vani Bhojan.

Set against a heist backdrop, Gangers is a comedy-entertainer, and Catherine Tresa is playing the female lead. Vadivelu has been a part of Rendu, Winner, London, and many films directed by Sundar C. AC Shanmugam, ACS Arunkumar, and Kushboo Sundar are producing the project, and C Sathya is composing the tunes.

E Krishnasamy is behind the camera, while Praveen Antony is in charge of cuts. Gangers will hit the screens on April 24.