Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero to hit the screens on April 25

CHENNAI: Emraan Hashmi on Thursday dropped a gritty and intense poster of his upcoming film Ground Zero, where he is seen boldly holding a weapon, likely an AK-47.

The background shows a city in turmoil with buildings damaged, fires burning, and black smoke rising.

The film is said to be set after the 2001 Parliament attack, where a BSF officer leads a 2-year probe uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India’s biggest anti-terror operation.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. Ground Floor is releasing in cinemas on April 25.