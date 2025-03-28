Begin typing your search...

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|28 March 2025 8:18 AM IST
    Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero to hit the screens on April 25
    Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi (IANS)

    CHENNAI: Emraan Hashmi on Thursday dropped a gritty and intense poster of his upcoming film Ground Zero, where he is seen boldly holding a weapon, likely an AK-47.

    The film is said to be set after the 2001 Parliament attack, where a BSF officer leads a 2-year probe uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India’s biggest anti-terror operation.

    Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. Ground Floor is releasing in cinemas on April 25.

    Agencies

