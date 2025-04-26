Emma Mackey to star as White Witch in Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia'

WASHINGTON: Actress Emma Mackey has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's upcoming 'Narnia' film, set to premiere on Netflix in Christmas 2026.

The film will adapt C.S. Lewis' beloved novel, 'The Magician's Nephew,' which tells the origin story of Narnia, according to E! News.

Mackey will join an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig as the uncle of Digory Kirke and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan the Great.

As per Deadline, the film will mark Gerwig's second collaboration with Mackey.

The duo previously worked together in Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie', in which Mackey starred as Physicist Barbie.

Gerwig is known for her thoughtful adaptations, and she's expressed her excitement and intimidation about bringing Narnia to life on screen.

"I'm slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia, I loved Narnia so much as a child," she said in an interview, adding, "I want to make it feel like magic," as quoted by E! News.

The Netflix adaptation will offer a fresh take on the classic series, which was previously adapted by Disney in 2005, 2008, and 2010.

The film will premiere in IMAX theatres for two weeks before its Netflix release on Christmas 2026.