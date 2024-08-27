Emilia Clarke to lead spy thriller series 'Ponies'

WASHINGTON: Actor Emilia Clarke is set for a lead role in the espionage thriller 'Ponies'. Susanna Fogel and David Iserson co-created the series, which Clarke will also executive produce, reported Variety. The official description for the series states, "Moscow, 1977.

Two 'Ponies' ('persons of no interest' in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants.

Her cohort, Twila, is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place."

Fogel will also direct the series, while Iserson will serve as showrunner. Jessica Rhoades, who runs Pacesetter Productions, serves as executive producer. Pacesetter's Alison Mo Massey and Katherine Bridle will co-executive produce.

This is the second TV role Clarke has lined up in recent months. 'Game of Thrones' actor would also star in the upcoming Amazon series 'Criminal'. She is of course best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the megahit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' throughout its eight-season run, receiving four Emmy Award nominations in the process. She was also part of the Marvel-Disney+ series 'Secret Invasion'.

Clarke's film credits include 'Me Before You', 'Last Christmas', 'The Pod Generation', 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', and 'Terminator Genisys.' She made her West End debut in 2022 in Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 'The Seagull', reported Variety.