Elviin easily switched to actor mode: Innasi Pandian

CHENNAI: The teaser of Raghava Lawrence-Elviin's Bullet released a few days ago and has garnered over 3 million views. The teaser is packed with commercial elements backed by a strong story. "It is a supernatural thriller which will be high on content. Lawrence master's presence meant that we needed to have some mass moments in the film. Bullet is packaged well, which will strike a chord with various sections of the audience," he told us.

The movie also marks the debut of Lawrence's brother Elviin. "Directing Elvin was a breeze. I never had to mould him because he comes from a dancing background. Usually dancers are good at emoting and it was easy for Elviin to go about with the emotions in Bullet. Why we named the film Bullet is because it is one of the characters in the movie and will travel from the first till the film's climax," added Innasi.

Reminiscing back to shooting days, the filmmaker said that the shoot was completed in 74 days. "We had asked for nearly 42 days from Lawrence master but he completed his portions in just 20 days. We shot for the film in Chennai, Tenkasi, Pollachi, and Kerala," he said.

Produced by Five Star Creations Kathiresan, the film also marks the comeback of Disco Shanthi Srihari after 28 years. Vaishali Raj, Sunil, Aravind Akash, Kaali Venkat, R Sundararajan, Chaams, Shiva Shara, KPY Vinoth, VJ Thanikai and Sendraayan are playing important roles. Sam CS has composed the music.