ED conducts raids at actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Chennai residence

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday conducted searches at actor Dulquer Salmaan’s residence in Chennai.

The raids, which began early in the morning, were carried out under tight security, with armed personnel stationed outside the premises, said a Maalaimalar report.

The searches come even as Customs officials in Kerala have been conducting parallel investigations related to the alleged illegal import of luxury cars from Bhutan.

Customs authorities had earlier carried out searches at Dulquer Salmaan’s house in connection with the same case.