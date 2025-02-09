Dushyanth-starrer Varunan- God Of Water gets new release date

CHENNAI: Helmed by Jaayavelmurugun, Varunan- God Of Water is headlined by Dushyanth Jayaprakash of Easan and Nirangal Moondru fame. The film is scheduled to release on March 14, which was previously announced to hit the screens in January.

Radha Ravi, Charanraj, Gabriella, Shankarnag Vijayan, Haripriya, Arjunna Keerthivasan and Hyde Karty are playing prominent roles in the film. Varunan is produced by Karthick Sreedaran, under the banner Yakkai Films.

Bobo Shashi is composing the music, while S Srirama Santhosh is handling the camera. U Muthayan DFT is taking care of the cuts. The film’s first single, Kaadhale, in the vocals of GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi, was released last year.

The first look of the film was launched in 2019, with the tagline ‘A Summer Gangster Story’.