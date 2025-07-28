Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani at loggerheads in Kaantha teaser

CHENNAI: Marking actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Kaantha, unveiled the Tamil and Telugu teaser of the film. They also revealed that the project will hit the screens on September 12.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the teaser of the period-drama is set in 1950s in Madras. The two-minute 12-second video features Dulquer Salmaan as a hero of the film, titled Saantha, which is directed by Samuthirakani (Ayya). However, both of them are in loggerheads. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained Dulquer to be an actor. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from Saantha to Kaantha.

Bhagyashri Borse is playing the female lead and Kaantha is backed by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri and Jom Varghese. Jhanu Chanthar is composing the tunes, while Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer. Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez is taking care of the cuts.