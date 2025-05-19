Dulquer Salmaan gears up for a multilingual takeover in 2025

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Lucky Bhaskar, is all set to juggle across industries with a pan-Indian lineup.

Leading the charge is the Telugu romantic drama Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a film that digs into themes of love, longing, and fate. With his signature charm and emotional depth, Dulquer makes a heartfelt return to Telugu cinema in a role that promises to deeply connect with the audience.

Back in his territory, the actor is set to star in the much-anticipated Kaantha, marking his homecoming to the Malayalam industry after a notable gap. Reportedly releasing in four languages, Kaantha is generating significant buzz as a layered, intense drama that could become his next multilingual success.

He will also be seen in I’m Game, a bilingual Tamil-Hindi action thriller. The film will explore the world of high-stakes adrenaline and sharp twists, and will be a notable project in his filmography as he would be exploring a different terrain altogether.

From heartfelt romance to gritty action and intense drama, Dulquer’s 2025 calendar is packed with variety and ambition. With three industries and three unique narratives in play, the actor continues to kick against labels and redefine the pan-Indian tag . In a previous interview with DT Next, Dulquer Salmaan had said “As actors, we would love to explore such roles as well. It’s not like we are all angels but that is how we have been conditioned by our parents since our childhood. It is fun for an actor to play such roles on screen.”