Dulquer Salmaan drops character posters from female superhero film 'Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra'

NEW DELHI: Dulquer Salmaan has introduced audiences to the characters of 'Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra,' giving a glimpse into the world of the female superhero.

"Introducing the people of Lokah!" Salmaan wrote in his post, further presenting the lead characters. While Kalyani Priyadashan will take over as the lead female protagonist, Chandra, Naslen is seen as Sunny, Chandu Salimkumar as Venu, Arun Kurian as Naijil, and Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa.

Priyadarshan as Chandra appears fearless and powerful as she gives an intense look to the camera.

The posters came a few weeks after the makers released the first teaser for the film.

The teaser opens to show Neslen being afraid of a mysterious figure, soon to reveal Kalyani's character as Chandra with superhuman powers.

Even though the teaser doesn't give much about the other actors, it does offers a sneak peek into the Kalyani's strong performance.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, 'Lokah - Chapter 1 Chandra' has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Further details about the film's plot and possible future instalments are yet to be revealed. It will hit theatres on Onam 2025.

On the acting front for Dulquer Salmaan, the actor recently started the shooting his next film, tentatively titled 'DQ41.' Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the film's shooting commenced with a traditional puja ceremony last week.

Salmaan also has the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, 'Kaantha' in the pipeline. A teaser of the film was unveiled on the actor's 42nd birthday, focusing on an estranged relationship between a father and son.

'Kaantha' will be released on September 12, 2025.