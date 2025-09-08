Dulquer Salmaan confirms Mammootty’s cameo as Moothon in Lokah

CHENNAI: Actor Mammootty celebrated his 74th birthday on Sunday. To mark the special occasion, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, confirmed that Mammootty played the mysterious role of Moothon in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Sharing a poster from the film, Dulquer put an end to speculation by writing, “Happy Birthday Moothon.” The poster featured the shadow of a man holding a stick.

Moothon doesn’t appear on screen but speaks a single dialogue that left fans pondering.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the movie has been receiving rave reviews from both audiences and critics.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah has already grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, along with Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar in pivotal roles.