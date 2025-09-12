Dulquer plays odiyan, Tovino essays chathan in world of Lokah

CHENNAI: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released on August 28, has joined the Rs 200 crore-club, making it one of the highest-grossing female-centric films in India. On Thursday, the makers announced that secrets from the world of Lokah will be revealed on Sunday.

The character posters of Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, who did cameos in the film, were unveiled. The Lokah Cinematic Universe will comprise of five films, out of which Chandra is already released. Dulquer is set to play the role of Charlie, a odiyan. Meanwhile, Tovino will be seen as Michael, a chathan. Full-fledged films about them are expected to be released as a part of the franchise. A few days ago, the team also revealed that Mammootty plays Moothon in the film.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra featured Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in lead roles. Dominic Arun directed the film, which was bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. A woman-superhero film, the story revolved around a vampire and how it connects with other super beings, leading to future films within the franchise.