DT Next Watchlist | From Thug Life to Squid Game S3, here’s a guide to movies and OTT releases in June 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Thug Life and Tourist Family, along with the highly anticipated finale season of the series Squid Game (Season 3), guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.

Theatrical releases

1. Thug Life (Tamil)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami.

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Action Drama

Release date: June 5

Synopsis: This highly anticipated film marks the second collaboration between the iconic Nayakan (1987) actor-director duo, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.





2. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina (English)

Cast: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Director: Len Wiseman

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: June 6

Synopsis: The film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina- assassin, as she seeks revenge for her father's death.





3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (Telugu)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj and Nargis Fakhri.

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krisna

Genre: Historical action adventure

Release date: June 12

Synopsis: The film follows the early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise a revolution.





4. Kuberaa (Tamil)

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Genre: Socio-drama

Release date: June 20

Synopsis: The film tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation after pursuing wealth.





5. F1 (English)

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies , Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Genre: Sports Drama

Release date: June 25

Synopsis: Sonny Hayes returns to racing decades after a career- ending crash to mentor a rookie and redeem himself. Together, they battle on and off the track, learning that the road to glory is never driven alone.









6. Maa (Hindi)

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati.

Director: Vishal Revanti Furia

Genre: Mythological horror

Release date: June 27

Synopsis: The film explores the timeless battle between god and evil, delivering spine chilling suspense and intense drama.





7. M3GAN 2.0 (English)

Cast: Jemaine Clement, Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno, and Violet McGraw.

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: June 27

Synopsis: Two years after M3GAN’s rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defence contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech.









OTT movies

1. Deep Cover (English)

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Sean Bean

Directors: Tom Kingsley

Genre: Action comedy

Release date: June 12

Synopsis: Three improv actors are asked to go undercover by the police in London's criminal underworld.

Streaming platform: Prime Video









2. Tourist Family (Tamil)

Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ramesh Thilak.

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Genre: comedy, drama, and family film

Release Date: June 2

Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar





3. American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (English)

Cast: Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Leigh Diffey.

Directors: Griffin Van Malssen and Lindsay Gorter

Genre: Sports documentary

Release date: June 12

Synopsis: The documentary chronicles NASCAR's attempt to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video





4. Echo Valley (English)

Cast: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson and Fiona Shaw

Director: Michael Pearce

Genre: Psychological thriller

Release date: 13 June

Synopsis: Kate, haunted by a past tragedy, is thrown into turmoil when her blood-covered daughter Claire shows up at her door. As she seeks the truth, the film delves into a mother's fierce instinct to protect her child at all costs.

Streaming platform: AppleTV+









OTT series

1. Stick (English)

Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, and Mariana Trevino.

Creator: Jason Keller

Genre: Sports comedy

Release date: June 4

Synopsis: The film follows an over-the-hill ex-golfer named Phil, who sees hope in coaching a troubled teenage prodigy after his wife leaves him and he's fired from his job.

Streaming platform: Apple TV+





2. Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) (English)

Cast: Katie Douglas, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, and Sara Waisglass.

Creator: Sarah Lampert

Genre: Comical Drama

Release date: June 5

Synopsis: The film picks up after Georgia's arrest for murder, disrupting the Miller family's lives and forcing Ginny to confront her loyalty to her mother.

Streaming platform: Netflix









3. FUBAR (Season 2) (English)

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster and Travis Van Winkle.

Creator: Nick Santora

Genre: Spy thriller

Release date: June 12

Synopsis: When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair.

Streaming platform: Netflix









4. We Were Liars (English)

Cast: Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King, Emily Alyn Lind, and Esther McGregor.

Directors: Nzingha Stewart, Julie Plec, Tara Miele, So Yong Kim and Erica Dunton

Genre: Psychological thriller

Release date: June 18

Synopsis: The series follows Cadence Sinclair and her group of close friends, known as the "Liars," during their summers on her family's private island.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video





5. Ironheart (English)

Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich and Manny Montana.

Directors: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes

Genre: Action- Adventure

Release date: June 24

Synopsis: The series follows Apollo Adelantar, an undercover agent, as he navigates a dangerous mission to dismantle a crime ring, while also facing personal challenges and betrayals within his own ranks.

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





6. Squid Game (Season 3) (Korean)

Cast: Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Park Sung-hoon

Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Genre: Survival thriller

Release date: June 27

Synopsis: The series picks up after the bloody events of Season 2, with Gi-hun returning to the games, haunted by the death of his friend and the betrayal he faced.

Streaming platform: Netflix











