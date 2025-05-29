DT Next Watchlist | From Thug Life to Squid Game S3, here’s a guide to movies and OTT releases in June 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Thug Life and Tourist Family, along with the highly anticipated finale season of the series Squid Game (Season 3), guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.
Theatrical releases
1. Thug Life (Tamil)
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami.
Director: Mani Ratnam
Genre: Action Drama
Release date: June 5
Synopsis: This highly anticipated film marks the second collaboration between the iconic Nayakan (1987) actor-director duo, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.
2. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina (English)
Cast: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
Director: Len Wiseman
Genre: Action thriller
Release date: June 6
Synopsis: The film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina- assassin, as she seeks revenge for her father's death.
3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (Telugu)
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj and Nargis Fakhri.
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krisna
Genre: Historical action adventure
Release date: June 12
Synopsis: The film follows the early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise a revolution.
4. Kuberaa (Tamil)
Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh
Director: Sekhar Kammula
Genre: Socio-drama
Release date: June 20
Synopsis: The film tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation after pursuing wealth.
5. F1 (English)
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies , Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Genre: Sports Drama
Release date: June 25
Synopsis: Sonny Hayes returns to racing decades after a career- ending crash to mentor a rookie and redeem himself. Together, they battle on and off the track, learning that the road to glory is never driven alone.
6. Maa (Hindi)
Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati.
Director: Vishal Revanti Furia
Genre: Mythological horror
Release date: June 27
Synopsis: The film explores the timeless battle between god and evil, delivering spine chilling suspense and intense drama.
7. M3GAN 2.0 (English)
Cast: Jemaine Clement, Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno, and Violet McGraw.
Director: Gerard Johnstone
Genre: Action thriller
Release date: June 27
Synopsis: Two years after M3GAN’s rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defence contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech.
OTT movies
1. Deep Cover (English)
Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Sean Bean
Directors: Tom Kingsley
Genre: Action comedy
Release date: June 12
Synopsis: Three improv actors are asked to go undercover by the police in London's criminal underworld.
Streaming platform: Prime Video
2. Tourist Family (Tamil)
Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ramesh Thilak.
Director: Abishan Jeevinth
Genre: comedy, drama, and family film
Release Date: June 2
Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
3. American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (English)
Cast: Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Leigh Diffey.
Directors: Griffin Van Malssen and Lindsay Gorter
Genre: Sports documentary
Release date: June 12
Synopsis: The documentary chronicles NASCAR's attempt to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
4. Echo Valley (English)
Cast: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson and Fiona Shaw
Director: Michael Pearce
Genre: Psychological thriller
Release date: 13 June
Synopsis: Kate, haunted by a past tragedy, is thrown into turmoil when her blood-covered daughter Claire shows up at her door. As she seeks the truth, the film delves into a mother's fierce instinct to protect her child at all costs.
Streaming platform: AppleTV+
OTT series
1. Stick (English)
Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, and Mariana Trevino.
Creator: Jason Keller
Genre: Sports comedy
Release date: June 4
Synopsis: The film follows an over-the-hill ex-golfer named Phil, who sees hope in coaching a troubled teenage prodigy after his wife leaves him and he's fired from his job.
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
2. Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) (English)
Cast: Katie Douglas, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, and Sara Waisglass.
Creator: Sarah Lampert
Genre: Comical Drama
Release date: June 5
Synopsis: The film picks up after Georgia's arrest for murder, disrupting the Miller family's lives and forcing Ginny to confront her loyalty to her mother.
Streaming platform: Netflix
3. FUBAR (Season 2) (English)
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster and Travis Van Winkle.
Creator: Nick Santora
Genre: Spy thriller
Release date: June 12
Synopsis: When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair.
Streaming platform: Netflix
4. We Were Liars (English)
Cast: Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King, Emily Alyn Lind, and Esther McGregor.
Directors: Nzingha Stewart, Julie Plec, Tara Miele, So Yong Kim and Erica Dunton
Genre: Psychological thriller
Release date: June 18
Synopsis: The series follows Cadence Sinclair and her group of close friends, known as the "Liars," during their summers on her family's private island.
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
5. Ironheart (English)
Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich and Manny Montana.
Directors: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes
Genre: Action- Adventure
Release date: June 24
Synopsis: The series follows Apollo Adelantar, an undercover agent, as he navigates a dangerous mission to dismantle a crime ring, while also facing personal challenges and betrayals within his own ranks.
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
6. Squid Game (Season 3) (Korean)
Cast: Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Park Sung-hoon
Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk
Genre: Survival thriller
Release date: June 27
Synopsis: The series picks up after the bloody events of Season 2, with Gi-hun returning to the games, haunted by the death of his friend and the betrayal he faced.
Streaming platform: Netflix