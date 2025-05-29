Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2025 4:52 PM IST
    DT Next Watchlist | From Thug Life to Squid Game S3, here’s a guide to movies and OTT releases in June 2025
    Posters of Squid Game season 3, Thug Life and Tourist Family

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Thug Life and Tourist Family, along with the highly anticipated finale season of the series Squid Game (Season 3), guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.

    Theatrical releases

    1. Thug Life (Tamil)

    Cast: Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Abhirami.

    Director: Mani Ratnam

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release date: June 5

    Synopsis: This highly anticipated film marks the second collaboration between the iconic Nayakan (1987) actor-director duo, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.


    2. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina (English)

    Cast: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

    Director: Len Wiseman

    Genre: Action thriller

    Release date: June 6

    Synopsis: The film follows Eve Macarro, a ballerina- assassin, as she seeks revenge for her father's death.


    3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (Telugu)

    Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj and Nargis Fakhri.

    Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jyothi Krisna

    Genre: Historical action adventure

    Release date: June 12

    Synopsis: The film follows the early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise a revolution.


    4. Kuberaa (Tamil)

    Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh

    Director: Sekhar Kammula

    Genre: Socio-drama

    Release date: June 20

    Synopsis: The film tells the story of a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation after pursuing wealth.


    5. F1 (English)

    Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies , Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

    Director: Joseph Kosinski

    Genre: Sports Drama

    Release date: June 25

    Synopsis: Sonny Hayes returns to racing decades after a career- ending crash to mentor a rookie and redeem himself. Together, they battle on and off the track, learning that the road to glory is never driven alone.



    6. Maa (Hindi)

    Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati.

    Director: Vishal Revanti Furia

    Genre: Mythological horror

    Release date: June 27

    Synopsis: The film explores the timeless battle between god and evil, delivering spine chilling suspense and intense drama.


    7. M3GAN 2.0 (English)

    Cast: Jemaine Clement, Allison Williams, Ivanna Sakhno, and Violet McGraw.

    Director: Gerard Johnstone

    Genre: Action thriller

    Release date: June 27

    Synopsis: Two years after M3GAN’s rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defence contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech.



    OTT movies

    1. Deep Cover (English)

    Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Sean Bean

    Directors: Tom Kingsley

    Genre: Action comedy

    Release date: June 12

    Synopsis: Three improv actors are asked to go undercover by the police in London's criminal underworld.

    Streaming platform: Prime Video



    2. Tourist Family (Tamil)

    Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar and Ramesh Thilak.

    Director: Abishan Jeevinth

    Genre: comedy, drama, and family film

    Release Date: June 2

    Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.

    Streaming Platform: JioHotstar


    3. American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans (English)

    Cast: Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, and Leigh Diffey.

    Directors: Griffin Van Malssen and Lindsay Gorter

    Genre: Sports documentary

    Release date: June 12

    Synopsis: The documentary chronicles NASCAR's attempt to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    4. Echo Valley (English)

    Cast: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson and Fiona Shaw

    Director: Michael Pearce

    Genre: Psychological thriller

    Release date: 13 June

    Synopsis: Kate, haunted by a past tragedy, is thrown into turmoil when her blood-covered daughter Claire shows up at her door. As she seeks the truth, the film delves into a mother's fierce instinct to protect her child at all costs.

    Streaming platform: AppleTV+



    OTT series

    1. Stick (English)

    Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, and Mariana Trevino.

    Creator: Jason Keller

    Genre: Sports comedy

    Release date: June 4

    Synopsis: The film follows an over-the-hill ex-golfer named Phil, who sees hope in coaching a troubled teenage prodigy after his wife leaves him and he's fired from his job.

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+


    2. Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) (English)

    Cast: Katie Douglas, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, and Sara Waisglass.

    Creator: Sarah Lampert

    Genre: Comical Drama

    Release date: June 5

    Synopsis: The film picks up after Georgia's arrest for murder, disrupting the Miller family's lives and forcing Ginny to confront her loyalty to her mother.

    Streaming platform: Netflix



    3. FUBAR (Season 2) (English)

    Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster and Travis Van Winkle.

    Creator: Nick Santora

    Genre: Spy thriller

    Release date: June 12

    Synopsis: When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family affair.

    Streaming platform: Netflix



    4. We Were Liars (English)

    Cast: Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King, Emily Alyn Lind, and Esther McGregor.

    Directors: Nzingha Stewart, Julie Plec, Tara Miele, So Yong Kim and Erica Dunton

    Genre: Psychological thriller

    Release date: June 18

    Synopsis: The series follows Cadence Sinclair and her group of close friends, known as the "Liars," during their summers on her family's private island.

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    5. Ironheart (English)

    Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich and Manny Montana.

    Directors: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes

    Genre: Action- Adventure

    Release date: June 24

    Synopsis: The series follows Apollo Adelantar, an undercover agent, as he navigates a dangerous mission to dismantle a crime ring, while also facing personal challenges and betrayals within his own ranks.

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    6. Squid Game (Season 3) (Korean)

    Cast: Wi Ha-jun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Park Sung-hoon

    Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

    Genre: Survival thriller

    Release date: June 27

    Synopsis: The series picks up after the bloody events of Season 2, with Gi-hun returning to the games, haunted by the death of his friend and the betrayal he faced.

    Streaming platform: Netflix




