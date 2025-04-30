DT Next Watchlist | From Suriya's Retro to Ishaan Khatter's The Royals, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in May 2025
Wondering what to watch? Here’s our go-to guide!
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Retro and Bromance, along with the highly awaited romantic series The Royals, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical Releases
Retro (Tamil)
Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: May 1
Synopsis: Set in the 1990s, the son of a dreaded gangster attempts to leave his violent life behind for his true love.
Tourist Family (Tamil)
Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu
Director: Abishan Jeevinth
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: May 1
Synopsis: A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community.
Maaman (Tamil)
Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran
Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: May 16
Synopsis: The film revolves around an emotional conflict between a maternal uncle and his nephew.
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: May 16
Synopsis: Ethan, after escaping a train crash, realizes that the Entity is hidden aboard an old Russian submarine.
Kingdom (Telugu)
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Bose, Satyadev
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: May 30
Synopsis: This intense action drama marks the much-awaited return to the silver screen of Gowtam Tinnanuri, after the blockbuster Jersey (2019).
Narivetta (Malayalam)
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran
Director: Anuraj Manohar
Genre: Political Thriller
Release Date: May 16
Synopsis: The film explores the journey of Varghese, a police constable navigating the complexities of his professional and personal life.
______________
OTT Movies
Bromance (Malayalam)
Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar
Director: Arun D. Jose
Genre: Adventure Comedy
Release Date: May 1
Streaming Platform: Sony Liv
Synopsis: Binto teams up with his brother’s friend to find him, leading to unexpected adventures and twists.
Costo (Hindi)
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar
Director: Sejal Shah
Genre: Biographical Crime Drama
Release Date: May 1
Streaming Platform: Zee5
Synopsis: The story follows a civil servant who fearlessly works to fix the system’s failures.
Hai Junoon (Hindi)
Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Siddharth Nigam
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Genre: Musical Drama
Release Date: May 16
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Synopsis: The Misfits and SuperSonics, two collegiate music clubs, compete while dealing with personal life problems.
Fountain of Youth (English)
Cast: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González
Director: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Action Adventure
Release Date: May 23
Streaming Platform: Apple TV+
Synopsis: Two estranged siblings team up for a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.
______________
OTT Series
The Royals (Hindi)
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar
Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy
Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama
Release Date: May 9
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: When Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a tale of romance and ambition.
Criminal Justice (Hindi)
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub
Creator: Rohan Sippy
Genre: Courtroom Drama
Release Date: May 22
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Synopsis: Madhav Mishra is back to fight his toughest case yet. Will he triumph once more in the name of justice?
Sirens (English)
Cast: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock
Creator: Molly Smith Metzler
Genre: Dark Comedy
Release Date: May 22
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Devon becomes increasingly concerned about her sister’s unhealthy relationship with her new boss.
Motorheads (English)
Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino
Creator: John A. Norris
Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama
Release Date: May 20
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: A group of outsiders form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love for automobiles.