Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist | From Suriya's Retro to Ishaan Khatter's The Royals, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in May 2025

    Wondering what to watch? Here’s our go-to guide!

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2025 3:43 PM IST
    DT Next Watchlist | From Suriyas Retro to Ishaan Khatters The Royals, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in May 2025
    X

    Stills from The Royals, Fountain of Youth and Retro

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Retro and Bromance, along with the highly awaited romantic series The Royals, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical Releases

    Retro (Tamil)

    Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George

    Director: Karthik Subbaraj

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: May 1

    Synopsis: Set in the 1990s, the son of a dreaded gangster attempts to leave his violent life behind for his true love.

    Tourist Family (Tamil)

    Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu

    Director: Abishan Jeevinth

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: May 1

    Synopsis: A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community.

    Maaman (Tamil)

    Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran

    Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: May 16

    Synopsis: The film revolves around an emotional conflict between a maternal uncle and his nephew.

    Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning

    Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg

    Director: Christopher McQuarrie

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: May 16

    Synopsis: Ethan, after escaping a train crash, realizes that the Entity is hidden aboard an old Russian submarine.

    Kingdom (Telugu)

    Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Bose, Satyadev

    Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: May 30

    Synopsis: This intense action drama marks the much-awaited return to the silver screen of Gowtam Tinnanuri, after the blockbuster Jersey (2019).

    Narivetta (Malayalam)

    Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran

    Director: Anuraj Manohar

    Genre: Political Thriller

    Release Date: May 16

    Synopsis: The film explores the journey of Varghese, a police constable navigating the complexities of his professional and personal life.

    ______________

    OTT Movies

    Bromance (Malayalam)

    Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar

    Director: Arun D. Jose

    Genre: Adventure Comedy

    Release Date: May 1

    Streaming Platform: Sony Liv

    Synopsis: Binto teams up with his brother’s friend to find him, leading to unexpected adventures and twists.

    Costo (Hindi)

    Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar

    Director: Sejal Shah

    Genre: Biographical Crime Drama

    Release Date: May 1

    Streaming Platform: Zee5

    Synopsis: The story follows a civil servant who fearlessly works to fix the system’s failures.

    Hai Junoon (Hindi)

    Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Siddharth Nigam

    Director: Abhishek Sharma

    Genre: Musical Drama

    Release Date: May 16

    Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

    Synopsis: The Misfits and SuperSonics, two collegiate music clubs, compete while dealing with personal life problems.

    Fountain of Youth (English)

    Cast: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González

    Director: Guy Ritchie

    Genre: Action Adventure

    Release Date: May 23

    Streaming Platform: Apple TV+

    Synopsis: Two estranged siblings team up for a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.

    ______________

    OTT Series

    The Royals (Hindi)

    Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar

    Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy

    Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

    Release Date: May 9

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: When Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a tale of romance and ambition.

    Criminal Justice (Hindi)

    Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

    Creator: Rohan Sippy

    Genre: Courtroom Drama

    Release Date: May 22

    Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

    Synopsis: Madhav Mishra is back to fight his toughest case yet. Will he triumph once more in the name of justice?

    Sirens (English)

    Cast: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock

    Creator: Molly Smith Metzler

    Genre: Dark Comedy

    Release Date: May 22

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Devon becomes increasingly concerned about her sister’s unhealthy relationship with her new boss.

    Motorheads (English)

    Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino

    Creator: John A. Norris

    Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

    Release Date: May 20

    Streaming Platform: Prime Video

    Synopsis: A group of outsiders form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love for automobiles.

    New moviesOTT moviesOTT seriesWatchlist
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X