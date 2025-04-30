DT Next Watchlist | From Suriya's Retro to Ishaan Khatter's The Royals, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in May 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Retro and Bromance, along with the highly awaited romantic series The Royals, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical Releases

Retro (Tamil)

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: May 1

Synopsis: Set in the 1990s, the son of a dreaded gangster attempts to leave his violent life behind for his true love.

Tourist Family (Tamil)

Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: May 1

Synopsis: A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community.

Maaman (Tamil)

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran

Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: May 16

Synopsis: The film revolves around an emotional conflict between a maternal uncle and his nephew.

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: May 16

Synopsis: Ethan, after escaping a train crash, realizes that the Entity is hidden aboard an old Russian submarine.

Kingdom (Telugu)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Bose, Satyadev

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: May 30

Synopsis: This intense action drama marks the much-awaited return to the silver screen of Gowtam Tinnanuri, after the blockbuster Jersey (2019).

Narivetta (Malayalam)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran

Director: Anuraj Manohar

Genre: Political Thriller

Release Date: May 16

Synopsis: The film explores the journey of Varghese, a police constable navigating the complexities of his professional and personal life.

______________

OTT Movies

Bromance (Malayalam)

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar

Director: Arun D. Jose

Genre: Adventure Comedy

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Sony Liv

Synopsis: Binto teams up with his brother’s friend to find him, leading to unexpected adventures and twists.

Costo (Hindi)

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar

Director: Sejal Shah

Genre: Biographical Crime Drama

Release Date: May 1

Streaming Platform: Zee5

Synopsis: The story follows a civil servant who fearlessly works to fix the system’s failures.

Hai Junoon (Hindi)

Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Siddharth Nigam

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Genre: Musical Drama

Release Date: May 16

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Synopsis: The Misfits and SuperSonics, two collegiate music clubs, compete while dealing with personal life problems.

Fountain of Youth (English)

Cast: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González

Director: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action Adventure

Release Date: May 23

Streaming Platform: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Two estranged siblings team up for a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.

______________

OTT Series

The Royals (Hindi)

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar

Creators: Rangita Pritish Nandy, Ishita Pritish Nandy

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Release Date: May 9

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: When Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a tale of romance and ambition.

Criminal Justice (Hindi)

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

Creator: Rohan Sippy

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Release Date: May 22

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Synopsis: Madhav Mishra is back to fight his toughest case yet. Will he triumph once more in the name of justice?

Sirens (English)

Cast: Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock

Creator: Molly Smith Metzler

Genre: Dark Comedy

Release Date: May 22

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Devon becomes increasingly concerned about her sister’s unhealthy relationship with her new boss.

Motorheads (English)

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino

Creator: John A. Norris

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Release Date: May 20

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: A group of outsiders form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love for automobiles.