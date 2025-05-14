DT Next Watchlist: From 'Hai Junoon' to 'Motorheads', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Hai Junoon
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 10
Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Nigam
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Motorheads
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Secrets We Keep
Language: Danish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Marie Bach Hansen and Excel Busano
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Murderbot
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård and Jennifer Sendaula
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Dear Hongrang
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Jae-Wook
Streaming platform: Netflix