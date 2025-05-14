Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist: From 'Hai Junoon' to 'Motorheads', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 May 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-14 01:00:25  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Hai Junoon

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Nigam

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Motorheads

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Secrets We Keep

    Language: Danish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Marie Bach Hansen and Excel Busano

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Murderbot

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Alexander Skarsgård and Jennifer Sendaula

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Dear Hongrang

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jo Bo-ah and Kim Jae-Wook

    Streaming platform: Netflix

