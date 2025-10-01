DT Next Watchlist | From Bison to Nobody Wants This Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in October 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Bison and The Lost Bus, along with the highly awaited series Nobody Wants This Season 2 and The Game: You Never Play Alone, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical releases:

Idli Kadai (Tamil)

Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, and Shalini Pandey

Director: Dhanush

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: October 1

Synopsis: A man’s search for success leads him to rediscover his roots.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (Kannada)

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah

Director: Rishab Shetty

Genre: Mythological Drama

Release Date: October 2

Synopsis: Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.

Bison (Tamil)

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Pasupathy

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Genre: Sports Drama

Release Date: October 17

Synopsis: Based on the life story of a sportsperson, Bison is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Dude (Tamil)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, and Hridhu Haroon

Director: Keerthiswaran

Genre: Drama

Release Date: October 17

Synopsis: Dude is a Tamil-language romantic action entertainer directed by debutant Keerthiswaran.

Thamma (Hindi)

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Genre: Horror Drama

Release Date: October 21

Synopsis: A determined historian sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues about mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (English)

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Stephen Graham

Director: Scott Cooper

Genre: Biographical Drama

Release Date: October 24

Synopsis: On the cusp of global superstardom, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past as he records the album Nebraska in the early 1980s.

Aaryan (Tamil)

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan

Director: Praveen K

Genre: Crime Thriller

Release Date: October 31

Synopsis: Praveen K’s debut film follows a police officer hunting down a psycho killer.

OTT Movies

Madharaasi (Tamil)

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon

Director: AR Murugadoss

Genre: Action Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 1

Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.

The Lost Bus (English)

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, and Ashlie Atkinson

Director: Paul Greengrass

Genre: Survival Drama

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: October 3

Synopsis: A white-knuckle ride through one of America’s wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated teacher battle to save 22 children from the inferno.

Steve (English)

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson

Director: Tim Mielants

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 3

Synopsis: A head teacher at a reform school struggles to keep his students in line while also battling his own mental health issues.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (English)

Cast: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Director: Simon Stone

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: October 10

Synopsis: On a lavish yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth.

Our Fault (Spanish)

Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, and Fran Morcillo

Director: Domingo González

Genre: Romance

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 16

Synopsis: Four years after their breakup, Nick and Noah reunite at Lion and Jenna’s wedding, raising questions about whether their love can overcome Noah’s spite.

A House of Dynamite (English)

Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, and Jared Harris

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Genre: Political Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 24

Synopsis: At the White House, U.S. government officials scramble to deal with an incoming nuclear missile launched by a foreign power at Chicago.

OTT Series

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, and Bala Hasan

Director: Rajesh M Selva

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 2

Synopsis: A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

Search: The Naina Murder Case (Hindi)

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, and Shraddha Das

Director: Rohan Sippy

Genre: Crime Thriller

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 10

Synopsis: A veteran cop gets entangled in a high-profile murder case when a girl is found dead in a politician’s car. With multiple suspects, how will she unmask the killer?

The Diplomat Season 3 (English)

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Allison Janney

Creator: Debora Cahn

Genre: Political Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 16

Synopsis: Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (English)

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons

Creator: Erin Foster

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 23

Synopsis: An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, testing whether their relationship can survive their vastly different lives and meddling families.

It: Welcome to Derry (English)

Cast: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and Taylour Paige

Showrunners: Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane

Genre: Horror

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: October 26

Synopsis: Set in the 1960s, the series explores the events leading up to those in Stephen King’s 'IT'.

The Witcher Season 4 (English)

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Peter Mullan, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan

Showrunner: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Genre: Fantasy Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 30

Synopsis: Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.



