DT Next Watchlist | From Bison to Nobody Wants This Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in October 2025
Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Bison and The Lost Bus, along with the highly awaited series Nobody Wants This Season 2 and The Game: You Never Play Alone, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical releases:
Idli Kadai (Tamil)
Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, and Shalini Pandey
Director: Dhanush
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: October 1
Synopsis: A man’s search for success leads him to rediscover his roots.
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah
Director: Rishab Shetty
Genre: Mythological Drama
Release Date: October 2
Synopsis: Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.
Bison (Tamil)
Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Pasupathy
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Genre: Sports Drama
Release Date: October 17
Synopsis: Based on the life story of a sportsperson, Bison is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.
Dude (Tamil)
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, and Hridhu Haroon
Director: Keerthiswaran
Genre: Drama
Release Date: October 17
Synopsis: Dude is a Tamil-language romantic action entertainer directed by debutant Keerthiswaran.
Thamma (Hindi)
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Genre: Horror Drama
Release Date: October 21
Synopsis: A determined historian sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues about mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar.
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (English)
Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Stephen Graham
Director: Scott Cooper
Genre: Biographical Drama
Release Date: October 24
Synopsis: On the cusp of global superstardom, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past as he records the album Nebraska in the early 1980s.
Aaryan (Tamil)
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan
Director: Praveen K
Genre: Crime Thriller
Release Date: October 31
Synopsis: Praveen K’s debut film follows a police officer hunting down a psycho killer.
OTT Movies
Madharaasi (Tamil)
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon
Director: AR Murugadoss
Genre: Action Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 1
Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.
The Lost Bus (English)
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, and Ashlie Atkinson
Director: Paul Greengrass
Genre: Survival Drama
Platform: Apple TV+
Release Date: October 3
Synopsis: A white-knuckle ride through one of America’s wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated teacher battle to save 22 children from the inferno.
Steve (English)
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson
Director: Tim Mielants
Genre: Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 3
Synopsis: A head teacher at a reform school struggles to keep his students in line while also battling his own mental health issues.
The Woman in Cabin 10 (English)
Cast: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Director: Simon Stone
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Streaming Date: October 10
Synopsis: On a lavish yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth.
Our Fault (Spanish)
Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, and Fran Morcillo
Director: Domingo González
Genre: Romance
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 16
Synopsis: Four years after their breakup, Nick and Noah reunite at Lion and Jenna’s wedding, raising questions about whether their love can overcome Noah’s spite.
A House of Dynamite (English)
Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, and Jared Harris
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Genre: Political Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 24
Synopsis: At the White House, U.S. government officials scramble to deal with an incoming nuclear missile launched by a foreign power at Chicago.
OTT Series
The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, and Bala Hasan
Director: Rajesh M Selva
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 2
Synopsis: A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.
Search: The Naina Murder Case (Hindi)
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, and Shraddha Das
Director: Rohan Sippy
Genre: Crime Thriller
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 10
Synopsis: A veteran cop gets entangled in a high-profile murder case when a girl is found dead in a politician’s car. With multiple suspects, how will she unmask the killer?
The Diplomat Season 3 (English)
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Allison Janney
Creator: Debora Cahn
Genre: Political Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 16
Synopsis: Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star.
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (English)
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons
Creator: Erin Foster
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 23
Synopsis: An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, testing whether their relationship can survive their vastly different lives and meddling families.
It: Welcome to Derry (English)
Cast: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and Taylour Paige
Showrunners: Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane
Genre: Horror
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: October 26
Synopsis: Set in the 1960s, the series explores the events leading up to those in Stephen King’s 'IT'.
The Witcher Season 4 (English)
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Peter Mullan, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan
Showrunner: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Genre: Fantasy Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 30
Synopsis: Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.