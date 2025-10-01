Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist | From Bison to Nobody Wants This Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in October 2025

    Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 7:54 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-01 14:29:01  )
    DT Next Watchlist | From Bison to Nobody Wants This Season 2, here's your ultimate guide to movies and shows in October 2025
    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Bison and The Lost Bus, along with the highly awaited series Nobody Wants This Season 2 and The Game: You Never Play Alone, promising an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical releases:

    Idli Kadai (Tamil)

    Cast: Dhanush, Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, and Shalini Pandey

    Director: Dhanush

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: October 1

    Synopsis: A man’s search for success leads him to rediscover his roots.

    Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (Kannada)

    Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah

    Director: Rishab Shetty

    Genre: Mythological Drama

    Release Date: October 2

    Synopsis: Exploring the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era, it delves into the untamed wilderness and forgotten lore surrounding his past.

    Bison (Tamil)

    Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Pasupathy

    Director: Mari Selvaraj

    Genre: Sports Drama

    Release Date: October 17

    Synopsis: Based on the life story of a sportsperson, Bison is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

    Dude (Tamil)

    Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, and Hridhu Haroon

    Director: Keerthiswaran

    Genre: Drama

    Release Date: October 17

    Synopsis: Dude is a Tamil-language romantic action entertainer directed by debutant Keerthiswaran.

    Thamma (Hindi)

    Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal

    Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

    Genre: Horror Drama

    Release Date: October 21

    Synopsis: A determined historian sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues about mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar.

    Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (English)

    Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Stephen Graham

    Director: Scott Cooper

    Genre: Biographical Drama

    Release Date: October 24

    Synopsis: On the cusp of global superstardom, New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past as he records the album Nebraska in the early 1980s.

    Aaryan (Tamil)

    Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan

    Director: Praveen K

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Release Date: October 31

    Synopsis: Praveen K’s debut film follows a police officer hunting down a psycho killer.

    OTT Movies

    Madharaasi (Tamil)

    Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon

    Director: AR Murugadoss

    Genre: Action Drama

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: October 1

    Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.

    The Lost Bus (English)

    Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, and Ashlie Atkinson

    Director: Paul Greengrass

    Genre: Survival Drama

    Platform: Apple TV+

    Release Date: October 3

    Synopsis: A white-knuckle ride through one of America’s wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated teacher battle to save 22 children from the inferno.

    Steve (English)

    Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson

    Director: Tim Mielants

    Genre: Drama

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 3

    Synopsis: A head teacher at a reform school struggles to keep his students in line while also battling his own mental health issues.

    The Woman in Cabin 10 (English)

    Cast: Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    Director: Simon Stone

    Genre: Psychological Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Streaming Date: October 10

    Synopsis: On a lavish yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth.

    Our Fault (Spanish)

    Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, and Fran Morcillo

    Director: Domingo González

    Genre: Romance

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: October 16

    Synopsis: Four years after their breakup, Nick and Noah reunite at Lion and Jenna’s wedding, raising questions about whether their love can overcome Noah’s spite.

    A House of Dynamite (English)

    Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, and Jared Harris

    Director: Kathryn Bigelow

    Genre: Political Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 24

    Synopsis: At the White House, U.S. government officials scramble to deal with an incoming nuclear missile launched by a foreign power at Chicago.

    OTT Series

    The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)

    Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini, Syama Harini, and Bala Hasan

    Director: Rajesh M Selva

    Genre: Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 2

    Synopsis: A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life.

    Search: The Naina Murder Case (Hindi)

    Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, and Shraddha Das

    Director: Rohan Sippy

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: October 10

    Synopsis: A veteran cop gets entangled in a high-profile murder case when a girl is found dead in a politician’s car. With multiple suspects, how will she unmask the killer?

    The Diplomat Season 3 (English)

    Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Allison Janney

    Creator: Debora Cahn

    Genre: Political Thriller

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 16

    Synopsis: Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

    Nobody Wants This Season 2 (English)

    Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons

    Creator: Erin Foster

    Genre: Romantic Comedy

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 23

    Synopsis: An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, testing whether their relationship can survive their vastly different lives and meddling families.

    It: Welcome to Derry (English)

    Cast: Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and Taylour Paige

    Showrunners: Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane

    Genre: Horror

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: October 26

    Synopsis: Set in the 1960s, the series explores the events leading up to those in Stephen King’s 'IT'.

    The Witcher Season 4 (English)

    Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Peter Mullan, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan

    Showrunner: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

    Genre: Fantasy Drama

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: October 30

    Synopsis: Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.


    DTNEXT Bureau

