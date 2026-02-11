DT Next on set | ‘Love Oh Love’: Laughter and hard work with Pavish, Selvaraghavan and teamnd work with team Love Oh Love

CHENNAI: The team of Love Oh Love is busy filming their penultimate day of shoot in a tech park nestled in Perungudi. Despite running in tight schedules, the movie headlined by Pavish and directed by Magesh Rajendran, Selvaraghavan stuns us as a cop with his subtlety while his nephew is paying keen attention. Moreover, the film was being edited on spot as the shoot progressed
What comes as a weekend for techies, is a busy shooting day for the Love team as they make use of an IT park to shoot some important scenes from the film. We wait near the vanity vans as producer G Dhananjheyan of Creative Entertainers and Distributors greets us with the sets. Selvaraghavan gets off his caravan dressed in casual shirt and khaki pants for us to know enough that he plays a cop. But that is not what it is all about.
He gets on to an electric scooter and rides to the sets nearby as we all smile at him. Dhananjheyan says, “This is Selva sir’s last scene in the film. With this he will wind up his portions. However, the rest of the crew has a long day ahead and after this we are shifting locations, somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”
Love oh Love is Pavish’s sophomore project after Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. But he seems to carry the character like a cakewalk or looks like he has gotten into the skin of it. We ask him for the name of the character, With a smile, he says, “Raghuvaran.” Director Magesh quickly clarifies, “It has nothing to do with Raghuvaran sir or Dhanush sir’s character of Raghuvaran in VIP.
Since, Raghuvaran sir was a villain, people relate the name to the character with grey shades. But Raghuvaran means a person with high morals or values. Pavish’s character is similar to it in the movie.” Pavish says that there is a transition to his character in the movie. “The first half you will see me as a responsible, working person and in the second half, I play a jobles, carefree youngster. I liked Magesh’s envisioning of the character. Also, with NEEK, Dhanush sir enacted each of the scenes. Here, the director asked me to come with an open mind and do it my way. I had to unlearn from NEEK,” adds the actor.
Selvaraghavan is yet again seen in his battery scooter but in a different costume. He is as strict as a real cop but is a bundle of fun once he opens up. “When Magesh narrated the story to me, I couldn’t stop laughing. This cop role is fun and light-hearted,” he adds. We drag Pavish next to his mama because he maintains a certain distance away from him off camera.
We ask Selvaraghavan if he is Pavish’s favourite uncle at home, the filmmaker-actor quips, “Avan Dhanush nu dhan solluvaan (He will say that Dhanush is his favourite),” and looks at him. Pavish declares, “No both are my favourites but I keep a distance from Selvaraghavan mama as I have heard how strict he can be.”
Selavaraghavan replies, “Dei, summa iru da (Please keep quiet),” with a smile and goes on to compliment Pavish. “I shouldn’t be the one to praise him but he has improved a lot from NEEK days. Be it the dialogue delivery or dance, he has honed his skills.”
Pavish is overwhelmed with his uncle’s words and says, “Some day, I wish to be a part of his directorial. I haven’t told him directly yet. But the wishlist has been passed on to him by family members.” The female lead of the film Naga Durga joins us.
Love Oh Love marks her debut in Tamil. “The entire team has been supportive in getting my lines right. I want to make their work easier as well. I sit with the scene paper the previous night and go through the lines. Director Magesh too has made me comfortable on the sets, so that I don’t feel like I am a newbie here. Selvaraghavan sir once praised me and coming from him is a huge blessing,” she remarks.
On landing the project, she states, “I have done several Telugu music videos, especially tribal dance videos and that is when Magesh spotted me.” The director adds, “I found her while I was scrolling through the reels.” Dhananjheyan with an earphone is busy looking into a laptop. Upon taking a closer look, he is watching the edit of the scene that was shot hardly five minutes ago. “Spot editing helps in reducing the cost of shooting a scene again or acquiring the location for another time. These add to expenses. We have watched 60 per cent of the movie already and know what is to come on the screen,” he concludes.