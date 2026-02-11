DT Next on set | ‘Love Oh Love’: Laughter and hard work with Pavish, Selvaraghavan and teamnd work with team Love Oh Love

He gets on to an electric scooter and rides to the sets nearby as we all smile at him. Dhananjheyan says, “This is Selva sir’s last scene in the film. With this he will wind up his portions. However, the rest of the crew has a long day ahead and after this we are shifting locations, somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”

Love oh Love is Pavish’s sophomore project after Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. But he seems to carry the character like a cakewalk or looks like he has gotten into the skin of it. We ask him for the name of the character, With a smile, he says, “Raghuvaran.” Director Magesh quickly clarifies, “It has nothing to do with Raghuvaran sir or Dhanush sir’s character of Raghuvaran in VIP.