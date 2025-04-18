DT Next Exclusive: Vishal-Ravi Arasu project, a gangster-drama, to go on floors soon

CHENNAI: Known for his films Eetti starring Atharvaa and GV Prakash Kumar’s Ayngaran, filmmaker Ravi Arasu is in talks with actor Vishal for a project. The discussions are going on for a long time. Now after things are being finalised, DT Next exclusively learns that the film is all set to start soon.

This film would be Vishal’s next after Madha Gaja Raja with Sundar C and Rathnam helmed by Hari. Ravi is looking to score a hatrick and has penned a gangster-drama. Our Tinseltown source reveals that Dushara Vijayan, who was last seen in Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran, is being finalised to play the female lead.

Vishal will be donning the producer’s hat also by backing the project under his banner, Vishal Film Factory. GV Prakash Kumar will be the music composer for the film.

Apart from this, Vishal, who was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja which released after 12 years in January, has Thupparivalan 2 in the pipeline. He is directing as well as playing the lead role in the film.