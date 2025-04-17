DT NEXT Exclusive: Prithviraj to join shoot of Mahesh Babu–SS Rajamouli film soon

CHENNAI: One of the most anticipated projects in the Indian film industry is the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu returned from a vacation with his family a couple of days ago and is expected to start shooting for his 29th film (SSMB 29) soon.

DT Next exclusively reports that actor Prithviraj will be joining the sets of SSMB 29 for the extended schedule. “Prithviraj will not portray an antagonist. However, he has signed on for a more significant role, having given an immediate nod to Rajamouli during the narration,” a source stated. This will be his second direct Telugu film, following Salaar with Prabhas, which Prashanth Neel directed.

Produced by KL Narayana under the banner of Sri Durga Arts, the film is touted to be an action-adventure set against the backdrop of an African jungle. Currently in production, the project is anticipated to be released in 2027. Other details about the film remain confidential and are expected to be disclosed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, alongside Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. SS Rajamouli’s last project was RRR in 2022, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Recently seen in L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj also has Nobody in the pipeline. The film, which went on floors recently, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead.