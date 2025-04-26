DT Next Exclusive: Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam shoot with Arya progresses in full swing; grand sets in place

CHENNAI: A few months ago, we had reported that Pa Ranjith’s next after Thangalaan will be Vettuvam, which will be headlined by Arya.

The latest update is that the shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and the team has completed its first schedule. “The first schedule of Vettuvam has been completed in Kumbakonam. The second schedule is all set to begin in Chennai. A grand set has been constructed and the entire cast will be participating in the next schedule,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

The multi-starrer has Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and Lingesh among others in important roles. “An official announcement on the cast and crew will be made soon. The movie will hit the screens early next year,” added the source.

Post Vettuvam, director Pa Ranjith will yet again collaborate with Arya for the sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai. Ranjith will also make his debut in Bollywood with a feature film after the wrap of Sarpatta Parambarai 2.