DT Next Exclusive: Kiccha Sudeepa’s Mark to hit the screens on December 25

CHENNAI: Last week, we had reported that the shoot of Kiccha Sudeepa’s 47th film, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, is progressing at a rapid pace in Thoothukudi. Here are a few exclusive updates we have for you. DT Next has learnt that the shoot of the film has now shifted from Thoothukudi to Bengaluru. “The makers are filming scenes round the clock as the movie is all set for a release on December 25. Post-production work is taking place simultaneously,” a source in the know told us.

Also, it looks like Sudeepa has followed suit to Ajith. While Ajith strongly sticks to his ‘V’ sentiment in film titles, the Kannada star has now settled for ‘M’. While his 46th film (also directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa) was titled Max, his 47th which has been titled Mark, will have a grand teaser launch in the coming weeks.

Mark also has Vikranth and Dev Gill in important roles. The film is being shot in a single stretch without schedule breaks. Ajaneesh Lokanath is composing the film’s music.