DT Next Exclusive: Joe director to helm Hiphop Adhi’s next

CHENNAI: Music composer, actor, and filmmaker Hiphop Adhi is travelling around the world for his concert tour. Meanwhile, we hear that Adhi is preparing for his next film, in which he will be collaborating with director Hariharan Ram, known for his work in Joe.

It should be noted that Hariharan previously served as an assistant director to Adhi in his debut film, Meesaya Murukku (2017). A source from tinseltown stated, “The film will be backed by Pramod Films and is expected to begin production soon. The team has yet to finalise the female lead for the project.” Other details regarding the film are being kept under wraps.

Adhi, who was last seen in Kadaisi Ulaga Por, which he helmed and produced, has three films in various stages of production. Hariharan’s debut film, Joe, featuring Rio, Malavika Manoj, Bhavya Trikha, and Charlie in key roles, was released in 2023 to positive feedback from audiences.