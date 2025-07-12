Driving force behind the project is Bhagyaraj, says Kishore Rajkumar

CHENNAI: Kishore Rajkumar, who is known for his directorial Naai Sekar, is all set to play the lead role in an upcoming project. He has acted in supporting roles in Comali, Kaithi and Imaikkaa Nodigal, among others.

Anna Ben of Kottukkaali fame is the female lead. Noise and Grains is foraying into film production with this film, filled with romance, comedy and drama. Kishore is donning the hat of director as well.

Speaking about the film, Kishore Rajkumar shared, “The screenplay is crafted to deliver a complete feel-good experience to the audience. The driving force behind this project is none other than the legendary K Bhagyaraj sir.

There is a thought among cinephiles that his kind of films are no longer being made and our film aims to fill that gap.” He added, “This lively film revolves around compatibility in relationships and places strong emphasis on the female lead.” Praveen Balu is the cinematographer, while Ram Pandian is taking care of cuts.