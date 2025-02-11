Dragon will talk about success and what it means, says director Ashwath Marimuthu

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu says that his upcoming film, Dragon, which features actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, will talk about success and what it means.

Participating in a press conference soon after releasing the trailer of the film, director Ashwath Marimuthu, while responding to a question on what the takeaway from his film would be, said, “Today, for someone who is drawing a pay of Rs 10,000, a man earning a lakh appears successful. For a man earning a lakh, another person earning a crore appears successful. To him, a person getting Rs 10 crores appears successful. So, if you attempt to measure the success of a person with the money he earns, you can’t. So, that brings us to the question, what is success? Is a man earning Rs 1000 unsuccessful? Dragon is the answer to this question.”

He went on to explain even further. “No matter how much you earn, be it 1000 or 10,000, if you earn that sum honestly and use it to take care of yourself and those around you, you are successful. This is the point that my film will drive home. That is why it is a family entertainer because it talks about family and the importance of family. “

Meanwhile, the makers released a trailer of the film, which shows Pradeep Ranganathan playing a character that appears to be an “irresponsible, atrocious, reckless, useless boy of the 2018 batch studying in an engineering college.” His parents are loving, caring and innocent but he doesn’t hesitate to cheat even them. He has love affairs but breaks ups happen because no girl wants to be with a failure. That makes him want to succeed and that too swiftly. What happens then is what Dragon is all about.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.