Dragon director Ashwath thanks audiences for standing by him when attempts were made to break his confidence

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose film ‘Dragon’ has now officially emerged a blockbuster making a whopping Rs 100 crores within just 10 days of its release, has now thanked all those from the audience who said that they would stand by him when there were some who tried to break his confidence before the film’s release.

Taking to X soon after it was officially announced that the film had emerged a blockbuster, director Ashwath wrote, “Dear audience, 100 crore thanks for all the love you have given my team #Dragon. Personally, when some tried to break my confidence before release ‘Nanga irukom pathukalam’ sonna unga elarukum nandri (Thanks to all of you who said ‘We are there’). Will correct the mistakes in this film and give my next is all I can promise.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi, whose firm AGS Productions produced the film, too took to X to express her happiness. She wrote, "What a Kathara Kathara Blockbuster! #Dragon crosses 100 Cr Worldwide in just 10 Days! Huge thanks to our amazing audience for all the love!'

The film, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in the lead and which released on February 21 this year, was a sure shot success as it had already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

Talking to IANS in an earlier interview, Ashwath Marimuthu had said, “We made this film on a budge of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment too, in another interview to an online media entity earlier, had confirmed this information. She said, “Dragon is a table profit for us. That is because OTT is sold, satellite is done – all business is done. Whatever theatrically we do, it will be a profitable venture for us. What is the scale of profit, we don’t know. Will it be two times, three times or will it be like 30 per cent or 40 per cent, we don’t know. But whatever we make, we are quite happy with it. “

Now, the film, whose collections have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, is still going strong.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.