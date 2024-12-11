Dr Ishari K Ganesh elected VP of Film Federation of India

CHENNAI: Film producer and chairman of Vels Film International Limited, Dr Ishari K Ganesh has been elected as the Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI).

FFI, headquartered in Mumbai, represents over 18,000 producers, 20,000 distributors, and 12,000 exhibitors, playing a pivotal role in shaping Indian cinema’s future. The federation works to protect the industry’s interests, advocate for growth, and boost global recognition.

The first meeting of FFI’s executive committee was held in Goa, where Dr Ishari K Ganesh was elected for the prestigious post.

On the work front, the upcoming productions of Vels Film International Limited include Mookuthi Amman 2, Aghathiyaa and Genie, among others.