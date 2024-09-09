Dosa King will reveal how the system operates: TJ Gnanavel

CHENNAI: The highly anticipated Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, directed by TJ Gnanavel is set for release on October 10. Post Vettaiyan, TJ Gnanavel's next big film would be Dosa King.

Co-written by Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, this pan-Indian film is inspired by the epic clash between Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal. Junglee Pictures has secured the exclusive rights from Jeevajothi Santhakumar to provide a detailed on-screen portrayal.

Dosa King is inspired by the dramatic case of the restaurant mogul P Rajagopal, whose shocking crime led to a landmark conviction after an 18-year legal battle — P. Rajagopal vs. State of Tamil Nadu.

Director TJ Gnanavel, renowned for his gripping storytelling, aims to bring this globally followed case to life. "I’ve been following Jeevajothi’s story since my journalism days. While the press sensationalised many details, much remains untold. The film is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions. Dosa King will delve into the crime and thriller aspects, offering a deeper perspective on the case," Gnanavel said.

Dosa King is scheduled to begin production soon.