Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi ties the knot

CHENNAI: Known for directing Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi tied the knot with Varshini on Wednesday in an intimate ceremony.

The wedding for attended by Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah and filmmaker Atlee. Apart from them, Ayalaan director Ravikumar, Lyca Tamilkumaran, actors Balasaravanan, Dharshan, Mirchi Vijay, Raju, Sivaangi and lyricist Vivek, among many other celebrities.

Pictures from the wedding reception is going around on social media.