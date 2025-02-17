‘Dogs play pivotal roles in Akira Kurosawa, Stephen King movies’

CHENNAI: Director Vincent Selva is penning the story, screenplay and dialogues for an action-crime thriller titled Subramani featuring Richard Rishi. For the first time, a rare breed of dog ‘Belgian Malinois’, which is used only in military operations, is getting featured in the lead role for this film. Subramani is directed by Rahul Paramahamsa, a former assistant to Vincent Selva and produced by S Soundarya of S Productions.

Vincent Selva says, “Dogs have been the only animal creatures to have walked on this planet as man’s best friend. Be it holy scriptures, mythological or historical works, we have found dogs a best companions to humans. I was literally fascinated looking into the fact that the earliest relationship between a man and a dog dates back to 15,000 years.”

“Besides, I have always found that the world’s topmost filmmakers and writers including Akira Kurosawa, Stephen King, Steven Spielberg and many others have always featured ‘Dogs’ as pivotal roles in their works. For years, I desperately wanted to make a film with this concept, and finally, it came true with Subramani, featuring a rare breed of ‘Belgian Malinois’ in the lead role. Richard Rishi will be playing a major role in this movie, where both the characters together will leave a deep impact on the audience.”

The film’s first schedule is already completed in Coimbatore and the second phase of filming will begin soon.