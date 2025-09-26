Diya Suriya turns director with Leading Light

CHENNAI: By helming the docu-drama short film, Leading Light, Diya Suriya has ventured into direction. Produced by Suriya and Jyotika, under the banner 2D Entertainment, the short film focuses on the lives of Bollywood women gaffers.

The 13-minute documentary highlights the untold stories of women working behind the scenes as light-women in the film industry and portrays their experiences in Bollywood, blending documentary and drama. They also talk about breaking stereotypes and how the work is demanding, both physically and emotionally.

Garnering praise from across the world, Leading Light is now being screened at the Oscar Qualifying Run at Regency Theatre, Los Angeles, California. The film will run from September 26 to October 2, with shows at 12 noon.