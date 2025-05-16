Disha Madan and WIF India make bold Cannes debuts

CHENNAI: Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor makes a powerful Cannes debut with Women in Film India, launching a bold new initiative spotlighting three rising women producers from India. Officially debuting this month under Monga Kapoor’s leadership, Women in Film India has announced its inaugural fellowship cohort, honouring three trailblazers: Berlinale-featured actor and producer Tillotama Shome, veteran creative executive Rucha Pathak, and Dimpy Agarwal, known for her socially conscious films.

“With WIF India, we’re putting real structure behind the idea of equality – mentorship, access, and leadership pathways. This launch is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to investing in women – not just for today, but for the future of the Indian entertainment industry,” said Monga Kapoor, founder of WIF India.

The Women in Film India Fellowship: Cannes Producers Edition offers mid-career Indian producers exclusive access to the prestigious Producers Network at the Cannes Film Market. Each fellow brings a bold, unique voice to the global stage, reflecting the dynamic range and ambition of India’s evolving film landscape.

Meanwhile, Kannada actress Disha Madan marked her Cannes debut with an appearance celebrating timeless elegance, emotional heritage, and South Indian tradition. Styled in a silhouette both personal and modern, Disha wore a pure silk zari Kanjivaram, a decade-old piece from her mother’s wardrobe, transformed by designer Shloka Sudhakar.

Her heirloom jewellery paid heartfelt tribute to her lineage - a 60-year-old jade bille from her grandmother, a 30-year-old Lakshmi pendant symbolising prosperity, and a bespoke choker crafted from a traditional maang tika – all reflecting the powerful women who came before her.

More than a fashion statement, Disha’s look was a tribute to her mother – carrying the warmth of maternal love and memories in the six-yard fabric.