Director's cut of 'Viduthalai Part 2' now streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Following the release of Viduthalai Part 1, the makers have now released a director's cut of Part 2 on Amazon Prime Video, featuring nearly 30 minutes of additional footage beyond the original runtime.

The theatrical version had a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes, while the director’s cut runs for 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Viduthalai Part 2 was released in 2024 and received a positive response from both audiences and critics. The film picks up right after the events of the first part, where a captured Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi) reminisces about his past as an oppressed teacher who gets drawn to communism and reluctantly becomes a rebel leader.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film also stars Soori in a lead role. Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap also appear in significant roles.

The film is bankrolled by Elred Kumar under the banner of RS Infotainment, in association with Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company. Music is by Ilaiyaraaja.