Director Vikram Sugumaran passes away

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, who made his directorial debut with Madha Yaanai Kootam passed away due to cardiac arrest in Chennai on Monday. His last film was Raavana Kottam in which Shanthnu Bhagyaraj played the lead role. He joined as an assistant to Balu Mahendra from 1999 to 2000.

Shanthnu took to X and condoled the filmmaker's passing away. He wrote, "#Rip dearest brother. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran, (sic)".

The director was also working on a film titled Therum Porum. A few months ago in an interview with DT Next, he said that he was betrayed by a few people in the industry and didn't want to drag names as he does not have a solid evidence on hand. His fans are condoling his death on social media.

Sources say that the director had narrated a story to a producer in Madurai and was about to board a bus to Chennai. He suffered chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. However, he couldn't be resusicated.

He is survived by his wife and children in Chennai.