Director Velu Prabhakaran passes away at 68

CHENNAI: Popular director, cinematographer and actor Velu Prabhakaran breathed his last in Chennai on Friday morning. Talking to DT Next, his brother Ravi said, "He suffered a massive heart attack a couple of weeks ago and was admitted to a hospital in Kottivakkam. Doctors did their best and he was also on ventilator support. However, he did not respond to the treatment and couldn't be revived."



His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at his residence "White House" in Valasarawakkam on Saturday. Funeral will take place at the Porur crematorium on Sunday, July 20.

Velu Prabhakaran forayed into the film industry as a cinematographer in 1980 with Ivargal Vidhyaasamanavargal. He later made his directorial debut with Naalaiya Manithan in 1989 and went on to direct films like Kadavul (won the Tamil Nadu State Film award for the best dialogue writer) and Puratchikaaran. In the last few years he acted in films like Gangs Of Madras, Amala Paul's Cadaver and Gajaana, which released in May this year.