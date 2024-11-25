Director Ram Gopal Varma ready to appear 'digitally' for probe

HYDERABAD: Film director Ram Gopal Varma has expressed willingness to appear "digitally" before the Andhra Police in connection with his alleged offensive posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, his lawyer said here on Monday.

A case was booked against the director at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 11 for allegedly posting morphed photographs of Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an "indecent" manner on social media.

"There is no requirement for physical presence. Now Digital India has come. Likewise, digital policing has also come. So, (physical) presence is not required. Give us virtual mode (opportunity), we will cooperate virtually with the investigation," the lawyer told reporters outside Varma's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Varma will cooperate with the investigation via "digital mode" as "digital policing is prevalent all over India now," he said.

The lawyer claimed that the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) law has such provisions. It allows probes in hybrid mode for "small cases" such as the one in which the director has been booked.

"...RGV (Ram Gopal Varma) made no mistake. This is neither sedition nor international mafia. We will follow the rule of law," he said, adding that Varma's response was sent to police through Whatsapp and speed post, "which were not yet responded to by the police".

High drama unfolded at Varma's residence today, after he failed to appear before Andhra Pradesh police. As per local news channels, a state police team was seen waiting at the director's house.

"He (Varma) did not turn up (for the investigation). We are going ahead legally. He was absent for the second time also. First time, he asked for more time and we gave him one week's permission," Prakasam district superintendent of police A R Damodar told PTI.

According to police sources, Varma was given permission till November 24 after he appealed for more time due to prior cinema shooting engagements. He was summoned for investigation today.

"He (Varma) said he will come any time after November 24. As per his request, we gave him time and summoned him on November 25. Whatever reasons he may cite now, there will be no legal sanctity," said a police official, adding that two police teams have been dispatched to Hyderabad.

The case against Varma was booked on the basis of a complaint received from one Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu under various sections.

Ramalingam filed the case claiming that the alleged social media posts by Varma reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in society and also hurt their personalities.

Police said the time of these alleged offences would emerge in the course of the investigation.