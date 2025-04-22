Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to take a 'small break' from social media

CHENNAI: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Tuesday announced that he was taking from all platforms of social media a small break until the promotions of his eagerly-awaited action extravaganza, ‘Coolie’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, begin.

It may be recalled that Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, has already announced that the film is to hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

Taking to his X timeline on Tuesday, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Hey guys! I'm taking a small break from all the social media platforms until #Coolie's promotions. With Love,Lokesh Kanagaraj."

It is not clear as to why the ace director has chosen to steer clear of social media platforms.

Nevertheless, the excitement his upcoming film has triggered continues to rise day by day.

It may be recalled that director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer last month, had on completion of shooting, said that he would cherish the amazing experience of making this film forever.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).



