Director Chidambaram’s next titled Balan

CHENNAI: Manjummel Boys and Aavesham are among the huge hits in the Malayalam film industry in 2024. The films were well-received among the Tamil audience as well. Filmmaker Chidambaram Poduval, who directed Manjummel Boys, is joining hands with Jithu Madhavan, who helmed Aavesham.

The project is titled Balan.

KVN Productions is backing the project, in association with Thespian Films. The film went on floors on Monday. Shyju Khalid, who handled the camera in Manjummel Boys, is a part of this film, with Sushin Shyam composing the music. Vivek Harshan is the editor of Balan.

Details regarding the cast and the genre of the film are kept under wraps.