Director Aparna Sen's posers to federation president amid row over hairstylist’s 'suicide bid'

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing dispute between the directors' forum and the cine technicians' body in the Bengali film and television industry over an alleged suicide attempt by a woman hairstylist, acclaimed director Aparna Sen took to social media on Sunday to question Swaroop Biswas, president of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and brother of state minister Arup Biswas.

The conflict intensified when the hairstylist recorded a voice clip and wrote a note identifying 11 people she claimed were responsible for her lack of recent projects, prior to her unsuccessful attempt to set herself on fire.

While Biswas claimed the federation had no knowledge of any harassment or discrimination faced by the woman, some members of the entertainment industry contend that she experienced mental harassment and was blocked from obtaining projects by hairstylists affiliated with federation leaders.

Claiming that a powerful lobby of technicians had been blocking her from getting work since May, the woman attempted to take her own life at her home on September 21, but her family managed to rescue her in time.

FCTWEI president Biswas had previously said a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations made by the woman, although he claimed to have no prior knowledge of any discrimination she faced.

In response, a section of the Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) countered Biswas's statements, asserting that there have been numerous cases of harassment against technicians, artists, and other industry stakeholders attributed to the federation, yet he has not taken any follow-up action to address these issues.

In light of recent developments, Sen asked in her comment on social media whether Biswas was holding the position of president of the federation and worked as a technician previously.

She then said though Biswas possesses an assistant director's card, did he work on at least two films to qualify for it and if yes, then could he name those films. She also asked how many projects he had completed after obtaining the card.

Sen's comments in response to a post by DAEI were shared by several directors on social media, including Atanu Ghosh and Ranjan Ghosh.

DAEI secretary Sudeshna Roy told PTI that the "she made the written comments in response to the statements and correspondence with the federation and Biswas, shared by the DAEI on our social media page."

Sen also raised the question of whether Biswas followed the rules as an assistant director within 13 months of obtaining his card.

"As the senior-most director in the industry, I expect a response to all these queries from the federation," she stated, emphasising that she does not wish to target or blame anyone but simply seeks clarity.

Biswas could not be reached for comment.