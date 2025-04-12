Director Ajay Gnanmuthu puts out casting call announcement to pick actors for ‘Demonte Colony 3’

CHENNAI: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who had a few days ago announced that work on the third instalment of his superhit franchise ‘Demonte Colony’ had begun, on Saturday put out a casting call announcement, calling for actors to play roles in his horror film.

What was interesting about the casting call was that the makers were not only looking for male actors in the age group of 20 to 70 years and female actors in the age group of 20 to 45 years, they were also looking for foreigners in the age group of eight to 50 years.

The casting call announcement poster, which director Ajay Gnanamuthu shared on his X timeline read, “Casting call for Demonte Colony III. We’re looking for actors to join our thriller roller-coaster franchise. Men 20-70 years, women 20-45 years, foreigners eight-50 years.If you’re enthusiastic and ready for a new opportunity, we want to see you.”

The poster then had an e-mail id to which those seeking to apply could send their audition videos and pictures.

It may be recalled that only 10 days ago, the director had announced work on his film Demonte Colony 3 had begun.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of his team in Sliema in Malta, Ajay Gnanamuthu had then said, “Demonte Colony 3 work in progress.” He also tagged his team members who were with him in the photograph.

There is excitement about the third instalment of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's much-awaited horror-thriller Demonte Colony.

The significance of the franchise ‘Demonte Colony’ is that there is a real place by the same name in Chennai and interestingly, is known for being haunted.

The franchise, which set a new benchmark in the horror genre in Tamil cinema, first came into existence in 2015, when the first part of Demonte Colony was made. The gripping thriller was an instant hit. Eight years after the first part was made, the makers released the second instalment, which too went on to emerge a superhit.

The second instalment featured actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead. Apart from the lead actors, the second part had Arun Pandian, Muthu Kumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan and Archana Ravichandran in pivotal roles.

Harish Kannan was the cinematographer for the second part of the film, which had music by Sam C S. Art direction was by Ravi Pandi and editing by D Kumaresh.

The film was initially produced by Vijaya Subramaniyan on behalf of White Nights Entertainment along with RC Rajkumar of Gnanamuthu Pattarai.

However, Cyber Forensics expert Bobby Balachandran procured all the rights of the film even before its completion and thereby turned its producer.

The second instalment of the franchise, which released last year, had an impressive 85-day run in theatres, much to the delight of its makers. The second instalment’s end made it evident that the makers were certain about making a third instalment of the franchise. Now, work on the third instalment has well and truly begun.