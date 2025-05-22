Director Ajay Gnanamuthu pens note of gratitude as superhit film 'Demonte Colony' completes 10 years

CHENNAI: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is now busy directing the third part in the immensely popular horror franchise 'Demonte Colony', on Thursday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the franchise's first part completing 10 years.

Taking to his social media timelines, Ajay Gnanamuthu posted a statement in which he said that,"It’s a special opportunity and occasion to look back, cherish, celebrate and express my gratitude. Ten years ago, I started my journey with a team of newcomers, taking baby steps in cinema, and today, it surprises and excites me on the 10th anniversary of my debut film ‘Demonte Colony’ that lands me in a state of emotional bliss."

The director said that after 10 years of a "beautiful journey in the industry", he had realised that sheer passion in doing what one loved would keep the journey going "with support and love".

"My debut ‘Demonte Colony’ was a reflection of my Pre-directorial phase as ‘Horror’ films enriched my excitement as an audience in theaters. I always feel classic horror films like 'The Exorcist', 'The Omen' & The Conjuring Franchise will forever remain unforgettable memories for all cinema lovers. I am no exception as I was so much inclined to this world of rare creations, that propelled me to push my boundaries and create a world of ‘Demonte Colony’ that would do due justice to ‘Horror’ genre," he wrote.

The director also expressed his gratitude to actor Arulnithi, who plays the lead in the franchise.

"If not for the unconditional support of Mohana Movies MK Tamilarasu sir, Arulnithi sir and Sri Thenandal Films Murali Ramasamy sir, ‘Demonte Colony’ would have never happened and I’m forever indebted to them for being my ray of hope. What gives me immense joy is that Arulnithi sir keeps nourishing the ‘World of Demonte Colony’ with his consistent support," he wrote.

Stating that the love he had received from industry friends, the press and cinema lovers had added more responsibility on him to deliver something special with each installment, the director said, "With the colossal reception received for both the films in this DC Legacy, we as a team, are giving our best to craft, create, materialise and deliver to the best of our abilities, an unique and a chilling theatrical experience with ‘Demonte Colony 3’."