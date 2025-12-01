Dir Ganesh K Babu turns producer with Gautham’s next

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Ganesh K Babu, known for his work in Kavin’s Dada, has ventured into production and launched his banner, Draft by GKB. Billed to be a political satire, the upcoming film is headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik.

The launch ceremony was attended by filmmakers H Vinoth, Raju Murugan and producer Five Star K Senthil. Producer Ganesh K Babu expressed immense appreciation for the film’s lead actor, Gautham Ram Karthik, highlighting his commitment, growth, and artistic evolution.

He added that the actor’s ability to balance intensity and humour will be one of the film’s greatest strengths.

Helmed by debutant Dhina Raghavan, the star cast includes Anchana Nethrun, Selvaraghavan, Robbie and P Vasu, among others. Sam CS is the music composer, while Pratheep Kaliraja handles the camera. Deepak is the editor.

Meanwhile, Ganesh K Babu has Karate Babu with Ravi Mohan in the pipeline. The film is shaping at a rapid pace.