Dir Abishan Jeevinth to debut as actor in new-age love story

CHENNAI: Tourist Family is one of the successful film in 2025.

The director of the film, Abishan Jeevinth, is all set to make his debut as actor with an upcoming project. Billed to be a new-age love story, the film is helmed by Madhan. He previously worked as an associate in Lover and Tourist Family.

The untitled film is jointly bankrolled by MRP Entertainment and Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Films.

Anaswara Rajan is playing the female lead. The film was officially launched with pooja recently. Sean Roldan is composing the tunes, while Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Suresh Kumar is overseeing the cuts.