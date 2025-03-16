Dilli Returns: Karthi confirms Kaithi 2

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe began with Karthi’s 2019 hit film Kaithi. Then, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram and Vijay’s Leo were added to the universe. The story is expected to move further with Kaithi 2 and the fans were demanding an update about the film.

There were speculations that the film might get delayed due to various reasons. Putting an end card to all those, on Saturday, actor Karthi took to his X account and shared pictures from the meeting with Lokesh. He captioned, “Dilli Returns (sic),” which has now hyped the expectations for the film.

Dream Warrior Pictures and KVN Productions will be backing the project. Kaithi 2 will have the back story about Dilli (played by Karthi) and how he ended up in prison for a decade.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is now busy with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. On the other hand, Karthi has Sardar 2, Karthi 29 with Tamizh and Nalan Kumarasamy’s Vaa Vaathiyaar.