Difficult but anything possible if one works hard: Actor Huma Qureshi on Bollywood

SRINAGAR: Actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday said the Hindi film industry is a difficult one but anything is possible if one works hard and has God on his side.

The actor was here as part of the centenary celebrations of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

"The truth is that it is a very difficult industry. But if you really (work hard) and if God's blessings are with you, then anything is possible," Qureshi said when asked what would she advise those aspiring to join the film industry.

She also released her book, titled "Zeba -- An accidental superhero", at the event.

"The ICC centenary celebrations were held here and they invited me for launching my book, 'Zeba -- an accidental superhero'. I am so happy to be here.

"It always feels good to be in Srinagar. My mother is from here and it refreshes old memories, and I am so happy to be here talking about my book," she said.

Qureshi said her book is about a female superhero who changes the world.

The actor said there are many stories in Kashmir.

"We should promote Kashmir's culture, folklore, its songs and poetry. We should definitely have more stories out of Kashmir," she said.

Asked if Bollywood should support Kashmir, she said it should rather be that Kashmir supports the film industry.

"InshaAllah, we are planning something," she added.

Qureshi, whose relatives were present on the occasion, said it was nice to see them in the audience cheering when she was talking about her book.

"I got very emotional. My mother was not here and I was missing her. It is very nice to see that in whatever you do, your family supports you, cheers for you," she said, adding, "This is my nanihaal (maternal home) and it always feels good to come here."