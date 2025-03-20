Did Ram Charan unfollow Thaman over Game Changer dig?

CHENNAI: Shankar’s Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was heavily criticised for its music composed by Thaman S. In a recent interview where Thaman blamed the choreographer and hero for the songs' failure, rumours have been rife that Ram unfollowed Thaman on social media.

In the interview, Thaman discussed what makes songs go viral when he took a dig at the film.

“I always trust it’s not just about the music director. I can pull off 25 million views, but post that, it has to work on reels. Anyway, I missed that in Game Changer. The dance master has to take the responsibility, and the hero too. None of the songs had a good hook-step. If you do it properly, the cameraman will also capture it properly.”

However, Ram Charan’s team clarified that the actor has not followed him on social media in the first place, and this is nothing but a rumour.