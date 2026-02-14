Did Mammootty take a pay cut for Dhanush film 'D55'?

CHENNAI: Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty has reportedly reduced his salary for his role in actor Dhanush’s upcoming 55th film, tentatively titled D55.
He was said to have been offered Rs 35 crore, but refused to accept such a large amount. Later, he agreed to be part of the film for Rs 24 crore, said a Daily Thanthi report, adding that his decision has earned praise from many in the film industry.
Dhanush’s 55th film will be directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy and is being made on a grand scale. The movie features Sai Pallavi and Sri Leela as the female leads. With such a popular cast coming together, expectations for the film are high among fans.
According to reports, Sai Pallavi has been paid Rs 12 crore for her role in D55, while Sri Leela has received Rs 3 crore. It is said that Sri Leela’s salary was fixed at this amount as she has minimal scenes in the movie.