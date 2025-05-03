Dhruv's Bison locks Deepavali release

CHENNAI: The shooting of Dhruv and Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan is taking place at a rapid pace. A few minutes ago, the team officially revealed that the film will hit the screens for this year's Deepavali.

An intense sports drama, Dhruv will be seen as a kabbadi player in the film. The new poster features Dhruv in a rustic look with newspaper cuts in the background that has news of a riot in the south districts of Tamil Nadu.

The film also marks the reunion of director Mari Selvaraj with producer Pa Ranjith after Pariyerum Perumal. Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan are essaying crucial roles in Bison Kaalamaadan.

Nivas K Prasanna is the music composer, while Ezhil Arasu K is handling the camera. Sakthi Thiru is taking care of the cuts. The film's first-look poster was unveiled in May last year.