Dhruv Vikram does not have an account on X, clarifies actor's publicist

CHENNAI: Pointing out that actor Dhruv Vikram had only one official account on social media, which happened to be on Instagram, the actor's publicist Yuvraaj on Friday alerted social media users to be wary of fake accounts being operated by imposters on different social media platforms.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor's publicist, Yuvraaj wrote, "Dear Press, Media, Fans & Friends, This is an important awareness message! Please note that Mr. Dhruv Vikram has ONLY one official social media account, and that is his Instagram: - dhruv.vikram."

He went on to add, "Other than this, he does NOT have any official account on platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, or any other application."

The publicist then went on to say, "Recently, many have been misusing AI-generated voices and photos of #DhruvVikram to create fake accounts and misleading content. We kindly request everyone to stay alert and not fall for any unofficial profiles or posts. If #DhruvVikram opens any new official account in future, we will inform you through official sources."

For the unaware, Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of popular actor Vikram, is now basking in the success of his recently released film 'Bison: Kalamaadan', which has gone on to emerge a superhit.

In fact, several celebrities including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and well known actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin had gone on to shower praises on the film. Udhayanidhi Stalin, in particular, had called the sports drama, directed by Mari Selvaraj, "a powerful film".

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film, had said, "Have watched #Bison. Director @Mari_Selvaraj sir has once again delivered a powerful film. Bison is a heartwarming sports drama about an Arjuna award winning Kabaddi player who rises above a violent and troubled society. Mari sir captures the journey of a young man who places his faith in sport more than anything else, which ultimately leads him to greatness."

The Deputy Chief Minister, in particular, had a word of praise for Dhruv Vikram, saying, "@DhruvVikram5 and the rest of the cast have delivered exceptional performances, deeply understanding what the story demanded from them. A big congratulations to the entire team of Bison - Kaalamaadan.@beemji"

The critically acclaimed film has gone onto emerge a huge success, collecting over Rs 70 crores at the global box office.