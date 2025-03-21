Dhool Vikram is recreated in Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2: SJ Suryah

CHENNAI: Recently, the trailer of Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 was unveiled. The video was packed with commercial elements, intense emotions and striking dialogues. At the trailer launch event, the cast and crew of the film shared their experience.

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan in prominent roles. SU Arun Kumar said, “When Dhool was released in 2003, I watched the film in theatre. Now, I am grateful to have worked with Vikram, whom I enjoyed watching on screen. He is a director’s actor and I used to get tensed and be prepared before every scene because he asked me what to do for each shot.”

Vikram revealed that after watching Chithha, the impact was so much that he started calling Arun Kumar as Chithha. “I do not want to say much about the film, as I believe our film will speak for us. I have watched Arun’s previous films, such as Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. But after watching the Siddharth-starrer, I immediately wanted to work with him. I think I got a friend for life,” he added and mentioned SJ Suryah as “Rockstar”. Vikram was amazed by Suraj’s acting skills and how he did a wonderful single shot and managed with the dialogue. He also added that no other actor can replace Dushara in the role of Kalaivani.

“My fans wanted me to do a different film, that has intense emotions. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has all the commercial elements like Sethupathi with well-packed emotions like Chithha,” the actor stated.

SJ Suryah lauded the film, saying that it is a great film with a unique concept. “This is a typical SU Arun Kumar project. As a fan of Martin Scorcese, he has made a Hollywood range film in Tamil. The audience will get to witness a new SJ Suryah. It is a tharamana sambavam. Since the time of Iraivi, I always surrendered myself to my directors. I am always both the protagonist as well as the antagonist,” he shared and further said that he would give his life for the love he receives from his fans.

Sharing an incident, SJ Suryah stated, “After seeing the dubbing for the film, Vikram sir called me at 1.30 am and spoke for an hour to appreciate my performance. I consider that as my first award for the film. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 will appeal to the audience beyond commercial elements.”

Produced by Riya Shibu, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music. Theni Eswar is the cinematographer, while Prasanna GK is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on March 27.